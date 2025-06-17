BJJ Dislocated my Pinkie, treatment?

JoeBobbaLou2

Good morning fellas, I was grappling with a much younger , more skilled guy yesterday.

Ended up dislocating my pinky and spraining my wrist. Any advice or quick recovery tips?

On the upside, I was able to secure my first Triangle from mount and Americana last night
 
