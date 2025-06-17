JoeBobbaLou2
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Mar 17, 2025
- Messages
- 11
- Reaction score
- 4
Good morning fellas, I was grappling with a much younger , more skilled guy yesterday.
Ended up dislocating my pinky and spraining my wrist. Any advice or quick recovery tips?
On the upside, I was able to secure my first Triangle from mount and Americana last night
Ended up dislocating my pinky and spraining my wrist. Any advice or quick recovery tips?
On the upside, I was able to secure my first Triangle from mount and Americana last night