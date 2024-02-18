Disliking members at the gym.

Steveston
Lion's Den
Platinum Member
- Jun 3, 2013
- 5,225
- 202
I've trained at many gyms and i find myself having a hard time getting along with people, majority of guys i can keep it mutual with & some i argue with. I know i can be hard headed at times because of my upbringing and i seem to dislike others more than they dislike me. Anyone else have this issue as well? I can truly say through the years i've maybe only made 3 friends despite dozens of people i've practiced with. MMA gyms are my main issue.