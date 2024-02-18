Disliking members at the gym.

I've trained at many gyms and i find myself having a hard time getting along with people, majority of guys i can keep it mutual with & some i argue with. I know i can be hard headed at times because of my upbringing and i seem to dislike others more than they dislike me. Anyone else have this issue as well? I can truly say through the years i've maybe only made 3 friends despite dozens of people i've practiced with. MMA gyms are my main issue.
 
Lighten up Francis
 
Yes I'm friendly once you get to know me but just intense & serious at first, i also see right through people's none sense and can get a pretty good vibe from others.
 
I don't generally have that problem unless the person is outwardly an asshole to others or a danger in the gym. MMA gyms do have a less friendly culture than bjj gyms for sure. It's the striking element imo. People are quick to get more competitive and confrontational over little stuff.

I try to go out and make excuses to chat and bullshit between rounds when I'm with new training partners. It helps melt the tension and show that you're teammates and not competitors.

It's all circumstantial tho. What exactly do they do that is making it hard to get along?
 
I find the MMA guys to be very uptight kinda thuggish and when i try to be friendly and be social i'm not really welcomed socially ... talked to rudely. I generally never have this issue at all at BJJ gyms. This is mainly the fighters i'm speaking of not hobbyist which i consider myself to be these days.
 
You’re probably just insecure and don’t know it.

Most people who are secure with themselves don’t generally have problems with everyone they meet.

I understand a lot of mma guys are douches too though
 
I very rarely have problems with people, i only say something if there is a reason i feel gives me the right too.
 
