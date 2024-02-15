Dishwashers, pleural.

I don't want to offend all the sherdoggers who already do this, it's more of a PSA for newbies to the forum.



Dishwashers are great right? You have a certain way to load them, none of the cutlery touches, it's on a timer so goes off in the night. You wake up when it goes on, take a piss and fall asleep to it's soothing rhythms below.



Well. Why not have two? Then you take things out of one, use them and put them back in the other. No extra washing happens, you get more interesting items from the cupboards jobs a gooddun.



You have two sinks, two fridges, two hobs, two extraction fans, but what you need, is two dishwashers. Then you've made it.