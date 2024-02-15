Dishwashers, pleural.

Sgt Sprinkles
I don't want to offend all the sherdoggers who already do this, it's more of a PSA for newbies to the forum.

Dishwashers are great right? You have a certain way to load them, none of the cutlery touches, it's on a timer so goes off in the night. You wake up when it goes on, take a piss and fall asleep to it's soothing rhythms below.

Well. Why not have two? Then you take things out of one, use them and put them back in the other. No extra washing happens, you get more interesting items from the cupboards jobs a gooddun.

You have two sinks, two fridges, two hobs, two extraction fans, but what you need, is two dishwashers. Then you've made it.
 
The pleural cavity, pleural space, or interpleural space is the potential space between the pleurae of the pleural sac that surrounds each lung. A small amount of serous pleural fluid is maintained in the pleural cavity to enable lubrication between the membranes, and also to create a pressure gradient.

English is not my first language but I have a feeling there is no pleural dish washers ..
 
This is brilliant! Now I have to remodel my kitchen again to create space for a second dishwasher
 
Plural*? Lol
 
lsa said:
The pleural cavity, pleural space, or interpleural space is the potential space between the pleurae of the pleural sac that surrounds each lung. A small amount of serous pleural fluid is maintained in the pleural cavity to enable lubrication between the membranes, and also to create a pressure gradient.

English is not my first language but I have a feeling there is no pleural dish washers ..
Hey get back to washing my dishes!
 
lsa said:
The pleural cavity, pleural space, or interpleural space is the potential space between the pleurae of the pleural sac that surrounds each lung. A small amount of serous pleural fluid is maintained in the pleural cavity to enable lubrication between the membranes, and also to create a pressure gradient.
<30>
 
dishwashers are rank, its one of the reasons i got married and had kids, so i didnt have to get one
 
I have a brand new dishwasher and only used it a handful of times.

I guess being single and a fairly neat and tidy person, that it's just easier to wash by hand as I go. /shrugs
 
