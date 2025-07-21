Discussion: There Aren't Many Main Event Options For a UFC PPV at the White House Show

Assuming an American has to headline any UFC PPV at the White House, we're basically down to the following:



- Kayla Harrison defending in a showcase against someone like Norma Dumon/Pennington

- Joshua Van challenging Pantoja for the Flyweight title

- Sean Brady challenging Jack Della for the Welterweight title



It's pretty easy to see why Dana was so high on Sean O'Malley winning the belt back despite Merab being a nightmare for him, and for Jon Jones to sort his shit out which has since proven impossible for the former champion.



Sean Strickland and Tatiana Suarez are the next highest ranked Americans and both have just lost title shots.



There's still the potential for a great card, but American superstars are kinda struggling right now...



Max Holloway is probably the most marketable option, but they either put him in their with Ilia again, or he's defending his (ugh...) BMF belt.



What do you think they could/should do in this situation?