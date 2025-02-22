  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies Dirty Harry vs Minority Report

The Good The Bad The HBK

Clint Eastwood & Tom Cruise both play cops, one trying to stop a bad guy that's protected by the broken law system, the other trying to clear his name for a future murder he has yet to commit.


1000006423.jpg


Synopsis: When a man calling himself "the Scorpio Killer" menaces San Francisco, tough-as-nails Police Inspector "Dirty" Harry Callahan is assigned to track down the crazed psychopath.




1000006424.jpg

Synopsis: John works with the PreCrime police which stop crimes before they take place, with the help of three 'PreCogs' who can foresee crimes. Events ensue when John finds himself framed for a future murder.




Which is your favourite?
 
