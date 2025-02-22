The Good The Bad The HBK
Clint Eastwood & Tom Cruise both play cops, one trying to stop a bad guy that's protected by the broken law system, the other trying to clear his name for a future murder he has yet to commit.
Synopsis: When a man calling himself "the Scorpio Killer" menaces San Francisco, tough-as-nails Police Inspector "Dirty" Harry Callahan is assigned to track down the crazed psychopath.
Synopsis: John works with the PreCrime police which stop crimes before they take place, with the help of three 'PreCogs' who can foresee crimes. Events ensue when John finds himself framed for a future murder.
Which is your favourite?
