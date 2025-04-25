Movies Dirty Harry (1971)

GoodBadHBK

GoodBadHBK

Few$More
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
21,223
Reaction score
45,441
I believe Dirty Harry is Eastwoods best 70s movie. Not only is it his best 70s movie i would say its top 5 overall Eastwood movie.

Yesterday I received the new 4K transfer for Dirty Harry and I have a 4K digital code for anyone who is a huge fan of the film.

So do you feel lucky punk?
 
1.jpg
 
GoodBadHBK said:
I believe Dirty Harry is Eastwoods best 70s movie. Not only is it his best 70s movie i would say its top 5 overall Eastwood movie.

Yesterday I received the new 4K transfer for Dirty Harry and I have a 4K digital code for anyone who is a huge fan of the film.

So do you feel lucky punk?
Click to expand...
Don't think it's his best film but truely love it and most things Eastwood is in or directs. The scene where he steps on the dude's wound in the stadium is great. I plan on rewatching all of them here soon. Haven't seen the one with Guns N Roses in it since I was young. Probably not gonna be great one but fun nonetheless.
 
Spam On Rye said:
Don't think it's his best film but truely love it and most things Eastwood is in or directs. The scene where he steps on the dude's wound in the stadium is great. I plan on rewatching all of them here soon. Haven't seen the one with Guns N Roses in it since I was young. Probably not gonna be great one but fun nonetheless.
Click to expand...

Do you have a 4K tv?
 
Spam On Rye said:
I do. I actually have WB steel book on pre order as well. Comes out at the end of the month I believe.
Click to expand...

Yeah I got mine yesterday. It came with the code but if you already ordered it then it's pointless to give it to you. I got the Josey Wales one as well but liked Harry more.
 
GoodBadHBK said:
I believe Dirty Harry is Eastwoods best 70s movie. Not only is it his best 70s movie i would say its top 5 overall Eastwood movie.

Yesterday I received the new 4K transfer for Dirty Harry and I have a 4K digital code for anyone who is a huge fan of the film.

So do you feel lucky punk?
Click to expand...
Pretty close. High Plains Drifter(1973) and Play Misty for Me(1971) are pretty damn good too.
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
Pretty close. High Plains Drifter(1973) and Play Misty for Me(1971) are pretty damn good too.
Click to expand...

I actually am in the minority of liking high Plains more than josey Wales.

Speaking of play Misty for me, in dirty Harry when Harry is walking into the diner, there's a movie theater scene with Now Playing: Play Misty For Me

Never noticed that before until yesterday
 
GoodBadHBK said:
Yeah I got mine yesterday. It came with the code but if you already ordered it then it's pointless to give it to you. I got the Josey Wales one as well but liked Harry more.
Click to expand...
I appreciate the thought either way man. I already have Josey in every format so decided to hold off. It would take more supplementary material to make me buy it again. I'm big on commentaries. I prefer the boutique companies like Criterion, Eureka, Arrow for that stuff like that though.
 
GoodBadHBK said:
I believe Dirty Harry is Eastwoods best 70s movie. Not only is it his best 70s movie i would say its top 5 overall Eastwood movie.

Yesterday I received the new 4K transfer for Dirty Harry and I have a 4K digital code for anyone who is a huge fan of the film.

So do you feel lucky punk?
Click to expand...

Probably is but it's not Eastwoods movie, it's the bad guy. And Lalo Schifrins score.
 
Spam On Rye said:
I appreciate the thought either way man. I already have Josey in every format so decided to hold off. It would take more supplementary material to make me buy it again. I'm big on commentaries. I prefer the boutique companies like Criterion, Eureka, Arrow for that stuff like that though.
Click to expand...

Arrow is doing the new dollars trilogy transfer. Fistful should be coming next month. I'm pretty stoked for it because it'll include 2 cuts of Good Bad Ugly in 4K.

Gruv is where I got Harry and Josey so fast.
 
TBS used to air Dirty Harry marathons. I want to say during the Summer, around 4th of July.

Those were the days.
 
GoodBadHBK said:
I believe Dirty Harry is Eastwoods best 70s movie. Not only is it his best 70s movie i would say its top 5 overall Eastwood movie.

Yesterday I received the new 4K transfer for Dirty Harry and I have a 4K digital code for anyone who is a huge fan of the film.

So do you feel lucky punk?
Click to expand...

That one's really good. I have a cheap boxed set of dirty harrys. Pleasant surprise is commentary on Magnum Force with John Millius.

Flat out First rate.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,208
Messages
57,212,117
Members
175,587
Latest member
Alexander Alikovski

Share this page

Back
Top