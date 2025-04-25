GoodBadHBK
I believe Dirty Harry is Eastwoods best 70s movie. Not only is it his best 70s movie i would say its top 5 overall Eastwood movie.
Yesterday I received the new 4K transfer for Dirty Harry and I have a 4K digital code for anyone who is a huge fan of the film.
So do you feel lucky punk?
