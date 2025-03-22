  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Dirty Boxing PBP Thread?

What the fuck Sherbros? I thought you was on my side.

 
Croaker said:
In the OP cuh

its on twitch, Rumble, youtube and probably adult streaming sites cuz this card fucks
Didn't see it initially.
Mike Perry sounds like he's describing a witness statement when he's not talking about punching people himself.

There's 30 fuckin fights on this card? Jesus
 
I thought Yoel was fighting in GFL in a few months? Something tells me that "Org" is nothing but wolf-tickets🐺🎟️
 
Shaolin Alan said:
I thought Yoel was fighting in GFL in a few months? Something tells me that "Org" is nothing but wolf-tickets🐺🎟️
He said on his podcast that he took the fight in dirty boxing because he needs to stay active. His coach explained to him that it's very important to stay active at his age
 
Shaolin Alan said:
I thought Yoel was fighting in GFL in a few months? Something tells me that "Org" is nothing but wolf-tickets🐺🎟️
He allegedly is, its not like he will have the hardest fight against a 10-8 guy tonight, but im not too confident GFL is actually going through with a card.
 
Luthien said:
Cool :)
I dont expect much from this, feels like BKFC with gloves if you get what i mean, lower level brawlers going all in for the KO, its their first televised card, just to see how it goes, Mike Perry is on the mic.
 
