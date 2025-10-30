Does Trump's nuclear testing raise the stakes - or are we already in an arms race? Experts tell the BBC a US resumption of nuclear weapons testing would be a radical shift and spark a nuclear arms race.

Trump wants to resume live nuke tests because he thinks China and Russia are doing it.- Nuclear tests are not conducted because the tests have been completed and all of the data needed has been obtained mathmatical models are easier, safer and better-seems to think China and Russia are doing nuclear tests so they have to compete with them- they are not- NK do nuclear tests because they are run by a rogue dictatorship with little experience in nuclear testing, that is why they need to test- the USA testing will likely cause all other nuclear capable countries to start testing- China and other lower yield nations will jump on this to bolster their understanding by testing- Trump seems to be mixing up Russia's nuclear missile capable tests with actual nuclear missiles - he literally doesnt seem to know thisPresident Donald Trump has announced the US will start testing nuclear weapons in what could be a radical shift in his nation's policy."Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, as he was about to meet the Chinese president on Thursday.