International Dip**** to resume nuclear missile tests

Trump wants to resume live nuke tests because he thinks China and Russia are doing it.

- Nuclear tests are not conducted because the tests have been completed and all of the data needed has been obtained mathmatical models are easier, safer and better
-seems to think China and Russia are doing nuclear tests so they have to compete with them- they are not
- NK do nuclear tests because they are run by a rogue dictatorship with little experience in nuclear testing, that is why they need to test
- the USA testing will likely cause all other nuclear capable countries to start testing
- China and other lower yield nations will jump on this to bolster their understanding by testing
- Trump seems to be mixing up Russia's nuclear missile capable tests with actual nuclear missiles - he literally doesnt seem to know this

www.bbc.com

Does Trump's nuclear testing raise the stakes - or are we already in an arms race?

Experts tell the BBC a US resumption of nuclear weapons testing would be a radical shift and spark a nuclear arms race.
President Donald Trump has announced the US will start testing nuclear weapons in what could be a radical shift in his nation's policy.

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, as he was about to meet the Chinese president on Thursday.
 
Kinda wish everyone would stop playing with world ending tech…

junevi.gif
 
“Make America Glow Again”

Every time someone says “resuming nuclear testing” -- a physicist loses their will to live. We already know nukes work -- spoiler alert! They explode, everything dies -- congratulations humans!

Testing now isn’t strategy -- it’s theater...
... had more creativity with this. Merge?
 
heloder said:
I wonder what MAGA supporters would have said if Biden had done this?
They were deeply concerned that Biden was going to start world war 3 and Russia would nuke us. I'm sure they at least equally concerned about this escalation in the nuclear order. Afterall, they never feign concern about serious issues for political reasons and they are always consistent.
 
I totally missed that, too. Too clever!
 
LOL at all the NON Americans crying in this thread. Don't be scared homies, we won't nuke you....hopefully...
 
What could possibly go wrong?

That 3I Atlas probe will notice:
Humans are fucked up.
 
Not only is this a bad idea tactically and diplomatically, but we're still dealing with the environmental aftermath of our tests in the pacific and NM.
 
