Dillon Danus was jumped by 10 trained fighters…how hurt was he after?

Anyone know if Dillon was taken to the hospital or hurt badly?

Has he made any comments/posts after the attack?

Dillon vs Nate Diaz in a brawl inciting contest.

Nate rolls deep

Danus apparently shows up alone.
 
i wouldn't be surprised if they attacked first... yet Dillon the 1 that gets lifetime banned from all UFC events. Nobody can confirm who threw the first shot. (edit..Porky did. i guess mere words and pacing around the stands to stretch your legs and briefly sitting for a sec to catch a breath is a worse offense than a gang assault)
 
snugglecakes said:
i wouldn't be surprised if they attacked first... yet Dillon the 1 that gets lifetime banned from all UFC events. Nobody can confirm who threw the first shot.
Theres a video where he walked, on his own, past a security guard near 5 rows of Dagestanis, gets jumped by that Jo Pork guy then Usman takes his hat off and they jump him

He must've taken 10 shots to the back of the head

They also jumped some random fan from the crowd as well

I reckon he either accidentally walked near them or deliberately did to talk some shit for clicks and got jumped before he got the chance

Dillons obviously a c***, but I'll take a c*** over a bunch of cowards that can't fight on their own every day of the week

Sad to see Islam as a really good fighter endorse it, he can clearly fight fine without 9 other dudes
 
LordHellraiser said:
Dude runs his mouth and cries foul to gain bullshit sympathy for attention.

Fuck him.
you have to be a toddler. hes annoying but that was 10 on 1. hard shots to the back of the head. they tried to kill him or seriously injure him off words said. those guys are thugs and weak bitches. words spoken leading to violence lol. how does danis get so deep in their head?

you are running your mouth right now for saying that. What if some guys jumped you and slammed their fist into the soft spots of your head? i guess you think you have it coming . stop being a toddler. those dagastani are weak men for that action.
 
Saw a video of being escorted to the back, he was definitely dazed.

He deserves it to be honest
Talks a lot of shit while fighting in a YouTuber league

Not sure why anyone from the media gives the guy attention
With all that trash talking
Look at his performance against the YouTuber brothers
 
I don't like ganging up on people but word is he moved to the fighter seats without having a proper ticket and sat down there. Then he got beat up.

Masvidal said he would've done it if the Dhagis wouldn'tve been faster.
 
dogsdonutsdragons said:
you have to be a toddler. hes annoying but that was 10 on 1. hard shots to the back of the head. they tried to kill him or seriously injure him off words said. those guys are thugs and weak bitches. words spoken leading to violence lol. how does danis get so deep in their head?

you are running your mouth right now for saying that. What if some guys jumped you and slammed their fist into the soft spots of your head? i guess you think you have it coming . stop being a toddler. those dagastani are weak men for that action.
What made me really mad was that they started chokeholding/punching bystanders which tried to stop fight. They should've go straight to jail, ufc staff and managment is joke for allowing this shit.

BTW best result would be if security charged in and knocked out everyone involved including Dannis before they touched any of bystanders, but it seems like UFC security sucks...
 
FGt04mhVUAAz9nh.jpg

They are just mad he bangs Loureda <smelltheroses>
 
snugglecakes said:
i wouldn't be surprised if they attacked first... yet Dillon the 1 that gets lifetime banned from all UFC events. Nobody can confirm who threw the first shot.
Why are you acting like we don't know that Danis is a douchebag with a long history of antagonizing people and being in out-of-the-ring/cage fights?

Keep in mind that there were a bunch of cops right there too, and they didn't feel the need to arrest any of the Dagestani crew.

Those guys are out in force at every other PPV. Do we hear about them jumping random people every time that someone from team Khabib is fighting?

Also, Danis has another one of those shitty influencer boxing matches coming up. He's totally irrelevant now, so he needed publicity for himself.
 
