Dillon Danus was jumped by 10 trained fighters…how hurt was he after?

Theres a video where he walked, on his own, past a security guard near 5 rows of Dagestanis, gets jumped by that Jo Pork guy then Usman takes his hat off and they jump himi wouldn't be surprised if they attacked first... yet Dillon the 1 that gets lifetime banned from all UFC events. Nobody can confirm who threw the first shot.
you have to be a toddler. hes annoying but that was 10 on 1. hard shots to the back of the head. they tried to kill him or seriously injure him off words said. those guys are thugs and weak bitches. words spoken leading to violence lol. how does danis get so deep in their head?Dude runs his mouth and cries foul to gain bullshit sympathy for attention.
Fuck him.
What made me really mad was that they started chokeholding/punching bystanders which tried to stop fight. They should've go straight to jail, ufc staff and managment is joke for allowing this shit.you have to be a toddler. hes annoying but that was 10 on 1. hard shots to the back of the head. they tried to kill him or seriously injure him off words said. those guys are thugs and weak bitches. words spoken leading to violence lol. how does danis get so deep in their head?
you are running your mouth right now for saying that. What if some guys jumped you and slammed their fist into the soft spots of your head? i guess you think you have it coming . stop being a toddler. those dagastani are weak men for that action.
i wouldn't be surprised if they attacked first... yet Dillon the 1 that gets lifetime banned from all UFC events. Nobody can confirm who threw the first shot.
Why would they be mad? No one is touching their attractive:They are just mad he bangs Loureda
They even went after KhamzatDo we hear about them jumping random people every time that someone from team Khabib is fighting?