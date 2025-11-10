BOXINGLOPEZ
There’s beef between them, too? I had no idea. Not surprising. Danis has beef with nearly everyone.Dana said he was worried about Dillon Danis and Jorge Masvidal fighting but let Danis stay once he heard they were seven rows apart.
wait they actually gave Danis a belt for that last bullshit fight? I mean I know its a shit gimmick fight org and not a real belt with meaning but thats still dogshit.
I'd rather they'd have done the Tony in an mma fight than this even if these guys have history.
