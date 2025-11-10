News Dillon Danis vs Anthony Taylor - Misfits - Dec.20th

wait they actually gave Danis a belt for that last bullshit fight? I mean I know its a shit gimmick fight org and not a real belt with meaning but thats still dogshit.

I'd rather they'd have done the Tony in an mma fight than this even if these guys have history.
 
Amazing fight

Dildo fighting a 7-5 striker who last fight in MMA was a Majority Decision to no other than 6-7 MMA gigacan Chris Avila.. one division below.
 
Dana said he was worried about Dillon Danis and Jorge Masvidal fighting but let Danis stay once he heard they were seven rows apart.
There’s beef between them, too? I had no idea. Not surprising. Danis has beef with nearly everyone.
 
There is a long history of online animosity between Danis and Masvidal. Dana said fight was his fault as he forgot about "The Muslim Brotherhood"... Maybe Masvidal can join?
 
Masvidal came to tell him great job.

Chanko shared a photo with Jorge Masvidal, showing the marks on his fist after the brawl with Dillon Danis.​


chanko-shared-a-photo-with-jorge-masvidal-showing-the-marks-v0-8jkcvd9ivk1g1.webp
 
Their titles are pure comedy.

Tony won their interim MW boxing title in his first match with them...and is now defending that interim title because who knows when their 'real' champ (lol) AnEsonGib will compete again (last match was Nov. 2024).

I feel badly for Tony that he has to be a part of this type of clown show to get a paycheque...but given that almost everyone thinks he should not even be competing at this point, it is not surprising that this is apparently his 'best' option.
 
David Street said:
There is a long history of online animosity between Danis and Masvidal. Dana said fight was his fault as he forgot about "The Muslim Brotherhood"... Maybe Masvidal can join?
he would have gave Danis the famous Masvidal "sucker punch and run" that he is so proud of/

 
