  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Dillon Danis: UFC just turned down the biggest views for TUF in years

Sms_productions713

Sms_productions713

It can’t rain all the time
@Blue
Joined
Jan 2, 2023
Messages
592
Reaction score
936

@18:50

Dillon Danis was wanting to do the ultimate fighter with DC and Chael and “ give them the most views they had in years” . Ariel also agreeing that would be like Kimbo-esque level of excitement.

Why UFC did not think this was a great idea is beyond me. I haven’t watched that show regularly since TUF 10, but I would damn sure tune into that. That show hasn’t had anyone interesting in so many years, and this could be a good way to refresh it to a new generation and make some stars again.

Say what you want about danis, but the guy is talented and can keep your attention. I don’t know, I would just like some damn excitement again
 
I miss the bro dudes from early tuf. The new tuf shows are really boring to watch. I usually skip it to end for the fight.
 
Dildo Danis is best known for licking Conrats asshole and getting socked by Khabib
 
Dillon Danis might be the one to get Khabib out of retirement. Sign him Dana.
 
I honestly had no idea TUF was still on, I haven't watched even clips of it in so many years. But yeah if Danis was on it I would at least watch clips on YouTube.
 
He would have ruined the show and taken a slot from someone who takes their career seriously.

He's an obnoxious douchebag with zero charisma. No thanks.
 
Sms_productions713 said:
His bjj is better than any up and comer they’re getting
Click to expand...
That alone doesn't cut it anymore, and Danis never made an attempt at incorporating anything else to his game. He also lost the most significant connection he had in BJJ when Marcelo told him to fuck off, so he's very likely regressed in the time he focused on being a social media "star".

Bellator already tried to build him up and he didn't do much besides crush a few cans, he's not a serious fighter.
 
Thesnake101 said:
That alone doesn't cut it anymore, and Danis never made an attempt at incorporating anything else to his game. He also lost the most significant connection he had in BJJ when Marcelo told him to fuck off, so he's very likely regressed in the time he focused on being a social media "star".

Bellator already tried to build him up and he didn't do much besides crush a few cans, he's not a serious fighter.
Click to expand...

Well then after the Toney and Pettis fight, why not TUF? He makes money with names, and fights nobodies to get in? That’s how this shit was supposed to work. You couldn’t ask for a harder road I think and make money in the process and give us some damn entertainment for once
 
Isn't the new TUF season flyweights and LHWs? Why would Dildo Penis be on this show, unless he's talking about coaching?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,161
Messages
57,011,842
Members
175,495
Latest member
belosmaki

Share this page

Back
Top