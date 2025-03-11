Dillon Danis: UFC just turned down the biggest views for TUF in years



@18:50



Dillon Danis was wanting to do the ultimate fighter with DC and Chael and “ give them the most views they had in years” . Ariel also agreeing that would be like Kimbo-esque level of excitement.



Why UFC did not think this was a great idea is beyond me. I haven’t watched that show regularly since TUF 10, but I would damn sure tune into that. That show hasn’t had anyone interesting in so many years, and this could be a good way to refresh it to a new generation and make some stars again.



Say what you want about danis, but the guy is talented and can keep your attention. I don’t know, I would just like some damn excitement again