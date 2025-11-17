Dillon Danis showed AI video of Islam and Ali kissing to Dagestanis, which lead to the fight

Well, here in America, we have a thing called freedom of speech, and violence in retaliation for words is against the law. Great video btw. Cheers Danis. I hope you got some good insults in there about their prophet, as is your right.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Well, here in America, we have a thing called freedom of speech, and violence in retaliation for words is against the law. Great video btw. Cheers Danis. I hope you got some good insults in there about their prophet, as is your right.
Click to expand...
unless you criticize israel.. then your 1A goes up your ass
 
No bath tub?


number-one-bullshit-khabib-nurmagomedov.gif
 
Pequeño Corey said:
You’re very out of touch amigo. Many people are criticizing Israel and cryin gEnOcIde, however ill informed they are of what that word actually means. You may be one of them by the sounds of it. Cheers.
Click to expand...

Before this thread gets war room’d. I hate both religions equally. Christ is king.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
You’re very out of touch amigo. Many people are criticizing Israel and cryin gEnOcIde, however ill informed they are of what that word actually means. You may be one of them by the sounds of it. Cheers.
Click to expand...
you don't even know your own laws, boycotting israel is illegal in many states, ofc you are a liar on top of many other things, either way Islam won get fucked.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Well, here in America, we have a thing called freedom of speech, and violence in retaliation for words is against the law. Great video btw. Cheers Danis. I hope you got some good insults in there about their prophet, as is your right.
Click to expand...
It's a right, but it's also a really really fucking stupid thing to do
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Well, here in America, we have a thing called freedom of speech, and violence in retaliation for words is against the law. Great video btw. Cheers Danis. I hope you got some good insults in there about their prophet, as is your right.
Click to expand...

The law is a retaliatory consequence for actions taken, not a complete preventative measure to the instinctive reaction of human nature.

If you don’t believe me go into a bar and say the most reprehensible things possible to the toughest looking dudes there and see how much “the law” prevents you from getting your face caved in.

You can then muse over the greatness of Freedom of Speech through a feeding tube.
 
Petey_My_Heart said:
you don't even know your own laws, boycotting israel is illegal in many states, ofc you are a liar on top of many other things, either way Islam won get fucked.
Click to expand...

Lololol what? What states? Site the legislation specifically you little fucking coward. No one has ever been jailed for boycotting Israel in MY United States of America. Fact. Wrote a blank check with my life to defend the constitution and I know it fairly well.

Good for Islam. He should have won. But miss me with your delusional GOAT takes. There’s a wide margin between him and the Fedor, Mouse, GSP, Anderson, Aldo, Bones types. That’s just simple maths buddeh.

Now kindly fuck off and think before you @ me again with this ill informed, immature bullshit. I think reddit is more your speed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,011
Messages
58,476,393
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top