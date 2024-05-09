deadshot138
And now there's more than one kind in case the Vulcan greeting shaped one doesn't tickle your fancy. I love how it says "you may also like" and has this shit.
Which one are you getting for yourself?
bro those are based on your cookies/search historyAnd now there's more than one kind in case the Vulcan greeting shaped one doesn't tickle your fancy. I love how it says "you may also like" and has this shit.
No they're not. Everyone's getting the dildo ads. My shit would be knives and home gym equipment if it were my search history.bro those are based on your cookies/search history
jajaja
Nah bruh there ads also think I'm over 40 trying to build muscle.View attachment 1043052
Sounds like a you problem....