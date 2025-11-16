Different People From Same Corner Keep Talking To Fighter At The Same Time

Was watching the Sabatini fight.
During a lot of fights, corners make the same mistake. Only one guy should be talking to the fighter, as he recoups.
A good corner knows exactly what to tell him to motivate him and possibly guide him to opponents weaknesses.
 
I don't get this whole corner yelling thing during fights. Doesn't that compromise their fighters remaining dialed in to the fight? Doesn't that potentially disrupt the natural flow of the fighter?
 
Leonard Haid said:
I don't get this whole corner yelling thing during fights. Doesn't that compromise their fighters remaining dialed in to the fight? Doesn't that potentially disrupt the natural flow of the fighter?
Click to expand...
Exactly!
 
