Different People From Same Corner Keep Talking To Fighter At The Same Time

Was watching the Sabatini fight.
During a lot of fights, corners make the same mistake. Only one guy should be talking to the fighter, as he recoups.
A good corner knows exactly what to tell him to motivate him and possibly guide him to opponents weaknesses.
