Difference of Islam fighting in and outside Abu Dhabi

andgonsil
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- May 26, 2021
- Messages
- 1,172
- Reaction score
- 2,305
Outside AD:
- Volk - almost lost, 3-2
- Poirier - sub round 5, was 2-2 coming from the 4th
AD:
- Charles - round 2 sub
- Volk - round 1 KO
Is there something in the air ofAbu Dabhi that gives superpower to Islam?
Is that why Ank wants to fight there so bad?
- Volk - almost lost, 3-2
- Poirier - sub round 5, was 2-2 coming from the 4th
AD:
- Charles - round 2 sub
- Volk - round 1 KO
Is there something in the air ofAbu Dabhi that gives superpower to Islam?
Is that why Ank wants to fight there so bad?