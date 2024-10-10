Difference of Islam fighting in and outside Abu Dhabi

Outside AD:
- Volk - almost lost, 3-2
- Poirier - sub round 5, was 2-2 coming from the 4th

AD:
- Charles - round 2 sub
- Volk - round 1 KO

Is there something in the air ofAbu Dabhi that gives superpower to Islam?

Is that why Ank wants to fight there so bad?
 
the suspicions about abu dhabi are well-known. i suspect for most muslim fighters, it’s more of a hometown crowd thing. but based on what i’ve heard (and in some cases, seen, on video), official there are happy to tip the scales in favor of a preferred result.
 
MarioLemieux said:
This is a pretty big reach. Islam dominated most of his career outside of Abu Dhabi and I'm pretty sure Ank will fight Alex wherever. Alex even said it was the UFC blocking the fight not him.
End of thread.
 
First it was he doesn’t fight outside AD . Then it was he doesn’t defend and now it’s his performances.

aaaaaa Sharaaaaaaaapp

 
What about the other eleven fights he's had outside of Abu Dhabi in the UFC? Or are you just exercising selective amnesia and half assing it? Rhetorical.
 
