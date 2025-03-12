Difference between being from the streets and the mountains

TimeToTrain
Reflecting on Tony and Khabib and their exchange between being from the streets and being from the mountains, how is it like in the mountains?
The streets has bullies, guns, drugs, prostitutes, all types of crime that no kid should see but it’s not like every kid sees all that from a young age.
But what is there in the mountains that makes a kid tough?
