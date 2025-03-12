  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Difference between being from the streets and the mountains

Reflecting on Tony and Khabib and their exchange between being from the streets and being from the mountains, how is it like in the mountains?

The streets has bullies, guns, drugs, prostitutes, all types of crime that no kid should see but it’s not like every kid sees all that from a young age.

But what is there in the mountains that makes a kid tough?
 
Best base for us born fighters is D1 wrestling no question it’s the closest to a fully disciplined style in this country. Cain, DC, Belal, Tito, Hendo. Jones was D2 but he’s a special specimen. The point is that the “streets” in the US is guys like Green or Diaz who suck, the real question is why our D1 wrestlers still don’t have near the discipline as a Dagestani high school wrestler.
 
Nothing. They have nothing. It's you challenging yourself to survive.
It sounds more like challenges with the weather conditions and nature like the wildlife, and almost hunt your own food. Perhaps, grow your own food. No such thing as fast food joints up there.
 
The streets don't have access to decades worth of Soviet sports training and science legacy. You don't all believe it's only from the bear wrestling, right?
 
Nothing. They have nothing. It's you challenging yourself to survive.
These guys in the US rep the hood but it’s those guys that are really from the trenches. It’s way harder to make anything of yourself over there than in America.
 
Being in the mountain would have the advantage of more focus, less distractions, farmer strength and cleaner nutrition.

Urban environment tends to have access to more information and opportunities, but with other downsides.
 
Depends what mountains. If we're talking colorado the streets are much harder. The mountains where khabib was from are probably quite a bit worse
 
elevation gives a training advantage, requiring bars on your home windows, not so much.

Tony would have gotten sea level cained
 
I was raised in the Brokeback Mountains and boy let me tell you, I grew up rough & tough!!🤠🌈
 
High poverty rate, super corrupt government, Islamic radicals and bordering Chechnya. What's not to love
 
Being from the streets usually means you're a coward. You use weapons, you jump people when they're alone or out numbered and you fight over absolutely nothing, maybe even something as silly as the color of ones shirt.

Mountain people fight one on one. They're usually more disciplined and naturally stronger from simple shit such as yard work or snow shoveling. You'd be surprised how many city slickers never picked up a shovel or rake.
 
