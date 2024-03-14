DIego Sanchez is hiding from the psycho coach Fabia, he is getting help. Crazy story

FilipEmoFights said: I know dude it’s the most obvious solution Click to expand...

Nah.. There are legal ways to deal with things like this. Restraining orders, etc. Plus that fucking clown used to chase them around the octagon with a knife. So you could beat the piss out of the guy, and possibly go to jail. Or get killed yourself if it comes to blows.Or let the system do what it is supposed to.Because yeah, if you have a restraining order on someone and they stalk and attack you. You can kill them and skate for self defence.