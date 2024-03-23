Diego Sanchez Finally Reveals Insane Story With Joshua Fabia

HolmeZy55
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Mar 6, 2016
- Messages
- 783
- Reaction score
- 2,278
Quick cliff notes for those who have zero attention span....
- Diego tells story on what really happened with Fabia
- Says Fabia is a psychopath who wanted him dead
- Mentions Fabia being a contract killer for the cartels
- Couldn't just kill him like everyone wanted him too, didn't want to go to jail...
- States that Fabia was performing witchcraft and summoning demons
- Just paid him off to get rid of him for good