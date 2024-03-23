Diego Sanchez Finally Reveals Insane Story With Joshua Fabia





Quick cliff notes for those who have zero attention span....



- Diego tells story on what really happened with Fabia

- Says Fabia is a psychopath who wanted him dead

- Mentions Fabia being a contract killer for the cartels

- Couldn't just kill him like everyone wanted him too, didn't want to go to jail...

- States that Fabia was performing witchcraft and summoning demons

- Just paid him off to get rid of him for good