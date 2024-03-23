Diego Sanchez Finally Reveals Insane Story With Joshua Fabia

Quick cliff notes for those who have zero attention span....

- Diego tells story on what really happened with Fabia
- Says Fabia is a psychopath who wanted him dead
- Mentions Fabia being a contract killer for the cartels
- Couldn't just kill him like everyone wanted him too, didn't want to go to jail...
- States that Fabia was performing witchcraft and summoning demons
- Just paid him off to get rid of him for good
 
Sounds an awful lot like brain damage talking

<6>

I’m pretty sure that Fabia guy

isn’t:
A hired killer
A killer
Summoning demons

Is:
Crazy
A scumbag
After any money he can get his hands on

So yeah
 
Why didn't he just contact the authorities?
 
That's one messy way to finish with your boyfriend
 
Doubt Fabia is smart enough to join some crime organization or summoning demons.
 
