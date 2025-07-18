Diego Sanchez Arrested For Drive By Shooting













Diego Sanchez -- the winner of the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" -- was arrested Thursday in New Mexico ... after he allegedly fired a gun while passing by a crash.



According to KRQE News, officers were working an incident on I-40 in Albuquerque when they say a passenger in a Jeep Gladiator -- later identified as Sanchez -- shot off a round as the vehicle drove by the scene.

diego sanchez getty

Getty



Cops then followed the car and pulled it over a short time later. While officers say he admitted there was a gun in the car ... Sanchez denied ever firing a shot.



The driver of the vehicle -- who is not facing any charges -- told cops Diego did, in fact, shoot a gun out the car window and even laughed about it.



After searching the car, cops say they found three rounds on the passenger side and the weapon in the back pocket of the driver's seat.



The 43-year-old is currently behind bars and facing two charges -- one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle and negligent use of a deadly weapon