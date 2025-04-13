Diego lopez looks extremely out of his level against volk

This. Volkanov ran and point fought the 5th. But it was anybodys fightArguable 2-2 going in to the 5th. This is anybody's fight.
4-1 Volk. Diego didn't come out to fight tonight. Way too gun shy. Smh! He's lucky he got a chin on him. Volk hit him with mad shots.
Had an injury as a kid, and it itches when he sweats.And what's up with Lopes touching his neck 50 times a round ? Backstory ?
Not the way he usually does. This is not the way he fights.Are you serious? Diego kept trying to exchange with Volk lol