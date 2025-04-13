Diego lopez looks extremely out of his level against volk

Looking gun shy like a mufuka! He's down 3 rds now. He needs to fight his fight.
 
Let him circle left away from his best weapon for 3 rounds.
 
4-1 Volk. Diego didn't come out to fight tonight. Way too gun shy. Smh! He's lucky he got a chin on him. Volk hit him with mad shots.
 
Lopes finished the fight with gas in the tank and will regret it for the rest of his career.

I really like the guy, but tonight he did not push.
 
Nabs said:
4-1 Volk. Diego didn't come out to fight tonight. Way too gun shy. Smh! He's lucky he got a chin on him. Volk hit him with mad shots.
Click to expand...

Are you serious? Diego kept trying to exchange with Volk lol
 
