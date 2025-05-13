Rumored Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva will be announced by Dana White

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    36
This is a dream matchup. I believe Lopes can win this. Make it happen, Dana White.
 
It's a dope fight, but wasn't Lopes vs. Evloev 2 or Lopes vs. Yair both right there waiting to be made? Both with back-stories and plenty of juice.

<{vega}>

I guess that means they are doing Volk vs. Evloev or Yair 2 towards the end of the year (gut says Evloev, but you never know these days).

Seems like they are ready to speed-run Silva to a title-shot, going from Bryce to Lopes off a failed title-shot puts him in position to get his shot with a win.
 
Should be a good fight. I got silva winning. I think he will be too fast and dynamic in striking. Lopes is tough as nails though and can take a beating the volk fight proved that.
 
Jean-Silva-comemora-vitoria-no-UFC-314.-Foto-Reproducao-Instagram-UFC-India-e1744550901765.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,655
Messages
57,297,247
Members
175,629
Latest member
#1FAF_Fan

Share this page

Back
Top