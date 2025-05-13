BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 13,045
- Reaction score
- 45,285
That’s what I was told, from a reliable source who’s never wrong when he informs me about big fights.
Yair does not deserve anything. He is 1-2 with his only win against a 40 years old BW and a loss to the ultra bum Brian Ortega
Because not everything has to mean somethingWhy would it mean that?
Jean doesn't like Diego because, according to him, Diego ignored him one time in a event lolBrazilian on Brazilian crime.
Movsar is fighting Volk. Yair lost to Volk last year or so. He aint getting a rematch now.
I was also hoping for that matchup as it would be more of a new gen vs established gen kind of fight (and a banger ofcourse).Was hoping for Lopes vs Yair but this works.