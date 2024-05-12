Media Diego Ferreira TKO Mateusz Rębecki GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
11,816
Reaction score
47,273
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy.gif
giphy.gif
giphy.gif
 
Diego weathered an early storm. Ate some flush bombs.

But he beat the ever living shit out of him after that.
 
EndlessCritic said:
beat him into a living death.

wish i bet my life savings on ferreira at +385.
Click to expand...
Yeah who woulda done that? Rebecki hasn't been challenged yet but he looked like the terminator before tonight and ferreira is like 40 and was losing handily to michael Johnson before he chinned MJ.
 
I'm always amazed that guys think they can blitz none stop and keep winning like that as they move up. Eventually someone with a chin and great conditioning is going to fuck you up.
 
lmao, this Rebecki guy was overhyped af. It's not the same when you're not fighting nobodies
 
Eating Crow on this one great with for CDF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,118
Messages
55,538,955
Members
174,820
Latest member
Víctor Hugo Teco

Share this page

Back
Top