KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2015
- Messages
- 11,816
- Reaction score
- 47,273
At one point looked like he was thinking "ill Just let he take me down and I'll sweep him"Kaz, if you can find it, can you post a clip of that guard sweep Ferreira hit in the second round? He launched homie like a rag doll. Lol
Bjj master mindset. He had a couple I believe.At one point looked like he was thinking "ill Just let he take me down and I'll sweep him"
was watching the fight with my 6 year old. my 6 year old loved this.Kaz, if you can find it, can you post a clip of that guard sweep Ferreira hit in the second round? He launched homie like a rag doll. Lol
Yeah who woulda done that? Rebecki hasn't been challenged yet but he looked like the terminator before tonight and ferreira is like 40 and was losing handily to michael Johnson before he chinned MJ.beat him into a living death.
wish i bet my life savings on ferreira at +385.
Hype a lot more warranted than Despaigne. Lmaolmao, this Rebecki guy was overhyped af. It's not the same when you're not fighting nobodies