Didn't see yesterday's card

Handful of nice KO's after two rounds of the Menifield/Sy fight I said ahhhhh fuck this shit and went to bed.

Watched the rest this morning and don't remember anything of note really happening
 
Yeah, it was a rough watch...

Bellato in the lead decided to go for a NC
Menifield and Sy cancelled each other out
Abdul-Malik vs Brundage was hyped as fireworks but they both respected each other, and when they finally started to open up a headbutt stopped the fight.
Both Barcelos and Garbrandt looked sloppy and weak
Petroski fucking sucks, jesus christ what a stinker
WMMA... Kind of like expected
Buckley started to implement TDD in round 5 and dropped the first four by not being ready for the shots.
 
Skipped through it, watched the Main-Event.

It was okay. Nothing crazy.

Wellmaker vs Moutinho was a beautiful KO.
 
It had its moments. We have a new BW to watch out for, he gave out a beautiful check hook ko.

We got some acting lessons from one fighter

And the return of the boegy-man.
 
Prelims were solid. Main card pretty dull. Main event was ok but if you know the outcome, it would be a lot less exciting.
 
Prelims were fine and watchable, main card was a decisionfest, every fight went to decision and the only 1 that didn't go the distance still went to decision lol
 
