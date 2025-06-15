Didn't see yesterday's card

Yeah, it was a rough watch...
Bellato in the lead decided to go for a NC
Menifield and Sy cancelled each other out
Abdul-Malik vs Brundage was hyped as fireworks but they both respected each other, and when they finally started to open up a headbutt stopped the fight.
Both Barcelos and Garbrandt looked sloppy and weak
Petroski fucking sucks, jesus christ what a stinker
WMMA... Kind of like expected
Buckley started to implement TDD in round 5 and dropped the first four by not being ready for the shots.