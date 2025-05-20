Didn't Jones always intend to retire after Stipe?

kuroro
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2020
- Messages
- 3,524
- Reaction score
- 4,332
I distinctly remember him at least implying that. Then Jones got injured and they booked Aspinall/Pavlovich for the IC, which Aspinall won. And then you had a ton of speculation about the UFC booking a fight between Jones and Aspinall to make him undisputed HW champ. But I'm straining to think of even one time where Jones even expressed an interest in this fight. I think his plan was always to beat Stipe and retire.