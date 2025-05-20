Didn't Jones always intend to retire after Stipe?

kuroro

kuroro

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 20, 2020
Messages
3,524
Reaction score
4,332
I distinctly remember him at least implying that. Then Jones got injured and they booked Aspinall/Pavlovich for the IC, which Aspinall won. And then you had a ton of speculation about the UFC booking a fight between Jones and Aspinall to make him undisputed HW champ. But I'm straining to think of even one time where Jones even expressed an interest in this fight. I think his plan was always to beat Stipe and retire.
 
Well, some posters say he will 100% fight Tom in November. He is just trolling everyone. We just have to wait 6 more months and enjoy the drama.
 
He’s taking his time and lengthening his “reign” to untouchable proprtions



Conor laid the template, win the second belt and sit on your merits to the very end




Just do what Im doing, pretend HW doesn’t even fucking exist until next year sometime
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,067
Messages
57,319,899
Members
175,637
Latest member
Schizo

Share this page

Back
Top