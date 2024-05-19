Didn’t think Barboza could be in a boring fight but Murphy proved me wrong

First of all impressive work by Murphy, he passed the Barboza IQ test.



Now that that’s out of the way, I was surprised at how bad of a fight that was. Murphy was somehow not dangerous while being dominant the entire time.



Barboza is usually in banger fights. I’ve never seen a bad fight out of him. Tonight proved that wrong. Maybe he’s just too washed and old now.



We still love you Barboza. Thanks for trying to make it entertaining.