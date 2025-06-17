Diddy Pee vs Khamzat

rear naked ankle pick
not very good poster
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 8, 2019
- Messages
- 6,240
- Reaction score
- 24,971
Oh yeah, i forgot that one as well. I was sure Weidman was gonna win cause i was riding his nuts back thenMost compelling mw title fight since rockhold Vs wiedman
initially i went with khamzat but dricus is durable as hell and khamzat still has questionable cardioI go with Khamzat. That guy is a rare talent that needs to be appreciated when he actually makes it to the cage. Finish in round 1 or 2. But I will root for DDP and hope I’m wrong on my prediction.
That was the last time I had no idea who would win and it was insanely competitive until Weidman herped that derpedOh yeah, i forgot that one as well. I was sure Weidman was gonna win cause i was riding his nuts back then