Did Zhang grease?

Cheese_&_mma_lover
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Mar 26, 2017
- Messages
- 367
- Reaction score
- 299
Highly likely that Zhang was greasing
Suarez got the takedown so easily when they were dry, before the lotion could start coming out through the sweat.
How does the best wrestler in the division get locked hands multiple times but the fighter slips out every time.
this fight is SUS as hell yall
Suarez got the takedown so easily when they were dry, before the lotion could start coming out through the sweat.
How does the best wrestler in the division get locked hands multiple times but the fighter slips out every time.
this fight is SUS as hell yall