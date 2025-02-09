  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Did Zhang grease?

Did you missed the part in round 5 where Suarez had Zhang's leg half way up her body, tried to hook/trip Zhang twice or thrice and still unable to take her down?
After round 2, Suarez is basically shooting half ass from a mile away, no set up no nothing. Zhang is simply too strong and stocky to be easily taken down this way.

So how about you

gtfo.gif
 
5crew said:
So how about you

View attachment 1082315
Click to expand...

On one takedown attempt, Suarez had hands locked and mid air in the lift Zhang was able to twist out. This is not normal.

Don't let your fandom of a fighter allow you to dismiss basic logic.
 
