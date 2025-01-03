Did you lose respect for Bisping when a man punched him in front of his wife and he did nothing?

I just don't get it, man.

Remember when the black man punched him in New Orleans? He did nothing. Then went on to talk about it countless times, seemingly trying to make himself feel better about freezing up in the moment.

Like, dude, you're a former UFC champion. You still workout daily. You're in great shape.

It really puts a stain on our sport when our fighters get bullied by randoms.
 
