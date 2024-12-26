Did you like Alita Battle Angel?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Feb 17, 2020
3,581
8,932
A lot of people loved this movie and a lot hated it. The people who liked it made a ton of ruckus and have been pushing them to start working on the sequel, which they admit that this movie is under works. Bad news is James Cameron is tied up with 3 Avatar movies and the producer Jon Landau who really wanted this movie, passed away this year from cancer.

The first movie ended on such a cliffhanger, I wish they've been secretly working on the sequel this whole time.

 
I like the original gunnm/ Battle angel alita manga...movie adaption was mediocre...
 
It was decent not great but watchable. Don't think it did great at box office though
 
Never seen it but I've heard nothing but good things about it.
 
I really enjoyed it.

I think it is a great intro to the manga for those not too familiar with it, and those are mostly the people who loved it. IF you are already deep in manga then you may have found this too watered down and just found it ok.
 
I thought it was good. And that is definitely not a genre I really care for. But I was entertained.
 
Pure entertainment value was decent. The whole SJW agenda about using CGI on Alita I could have done without when it came out.

A lot of woke folks get pissy about “white washing” Japanese media not realizing that the characters involved are the Japanese iterations of how they view western people.
 
