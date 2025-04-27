Did you know video games generate more revenue than film and music industries combined?

Takes Two To Tango

I did a google search in how lucrative the video games industry is.

And this is the AI overview.

I had no idea they make more than both film and music combined.

Video Games profit.png
 
It's certainly big but keep in mind you're comparing hardware and content vs just content. And revenue isn't the same as profit.
 
These AI summaries are so dumb. It says total revenue in 2024 was $455 billion, but it could grow to $321 billion by 2026. That would be a 30% reduction, lol.
 
The Clark said:
I don't know, lol. I found it 20 years or so ago, but I have no idea where it is from. It's of the character Mammothman, from the Kinnikuman series, but I don't know what the sprite is from. I don't believe it is from a game or even a fan game.
Click to expand...
- I'm still on the ep 9 of the 2000 series, with Kid Muscle, Ultimate Muscle.
The sprite looks like those from Juggernaut and Hulk from Marvel vs Capcom.
 
