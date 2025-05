Takes Two To Tango said: Fair enough, I thought the new perspective added to it for me. But to each their own. Click to expand...

Let me clarify, he second pic does show just how monumental the moment was as he stood all alone against the military force of his country but its hard to see him so its harder to identify with him in that momentThe first pic does a great job in showing you that this was just a normal guy who worked a normal job, as he stood there with his briefcase in his hand, its a lot easier to identify and empathize with him, it really makes you much more curious about just who was this man that showed unimaginable bravery in this moment and feel sadness because you know he most likely suffered a horrific fate after this photo was snapped