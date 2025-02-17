Did you know Sonny Liston had a 7 foot wingspan?

GuanoApes
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Feb 11, 2015
- Messages
- 972
- Reaction score
- 127
Sonny Liston was 6 foot tall (72 inches.) and had the wingspan of a 7 foot man.. (84 inches.)
Man, I thought Jon Jones having a 7 foot reach was something.. (Liston was 4 inches shorter than Jones is though.)
What do you have to say about this, Sherdog..?
Man, I thought Jon Jones having a 7 foot reach was something.. (Liston was 4 inches shorter than Jones is though.)
What do you have to say about this, Sherdog..?