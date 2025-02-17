  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Did you know Sonny Liston had a 7 foot wingspan?

Sonny Liston was 6 foot tall (72 inches.) and had the wingspan of a 7 foot man.. (84 inches.)

Man, I thought Jon Jones having a 7 foot reach was something.. (Liston was 4 inches shorter than Jones is though.)

What do you have to say about this, Sherdog..?
 

treelo said:
i wouldnt hold too much weight with that, he has been listed in fights as having a shorter reach, i think a lot of things used to get exaggerated to make people seem bigger/more menacing
I see..
 
treelo said:
i wouldnt hold too much weight with that, he has been listed in fights as having a shorter reach, i think a lot of things used to get exaggerated to make people seem bigger/more menacing
I've felt that was an exagerated listing as well. Jon Jones has the same listed reach and stands at 6'4" but you can tell he really does have an out of proportion wingspan to his height

Q2wHLfp.jpeg



I've never seen a photo of Liston looking like that, never mind that it would look even more out of proportion as Liston was shorter than Jon too, so his hands would be by his knees.
 
Liston's reach has always been BS. Watch either of his fights with Ali. If anything Ali's arms looked longer and he's only listed as having a 78” reach.

GettyImages-83464603.jpg
 
