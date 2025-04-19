Did you guys know the UFC has an official Fragrance Partner? 🤣

markantony20
Cesar was never my friend.
This happened last year and honestly it is one of the most odd partnerships I’ve seen.
When I think UFC I don’t think fine fragrance but here it is lol.
This isn’t the first foray by combat athletes into the world of fragrance.
The late great Muhammad Ali has a line of fragrances
Middleweight great GGG’s trunks were prominently sponsored by Bijan who are a prominent fragrance brand.
Former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight boxing champion David Haye has a fragrance with brand Fragrance Du Boi
Middleweight contender Khamzat has his likeness to a fragrance appropriately named Smesh
what’s odd is trying to find any 3rd party information on the UFC’s new fragrance because everything just redirects to a Liz Claiborne release from the 90’s
UFC NAMES REVLON’S CURVE FOR MEN OFFICIAL FRAGRANCE PARTNER
UFC announced a new partnership with Revlon fragrance brand Curve for Men. The fragrance will serve as the official fragrance partner of UFC.
