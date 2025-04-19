Did you guys know the UFC has an official Fragrance Partner? 🤣

This happened last year and honestly it is one of the most odd partnerships I’ve seen.

When I think UFC I don’t think fine fragrance but here it is lol.

www.ufc.com

UFC NAMES REVLON’S CURVE FOR MEN OFFICIAL FRAGRANCE PARTNER

UFC announced a new partnership with Revlon fragrance brand Curve for Men. The fragrance will serve as the official fragrance partner of UFC.
www.ufc.com www.ufc.com

This isn’t the first foray by combat athletes into the world of fragrance.

The late great Muhammad Ali has a line of fragrances

Muhammad Ali » Fragrances, Reviews and Information

Muhammad Ali - Facts about all fragrances of the brand: ✓ Honest reviews, new releases and the latest news » Discover more
www.parfumo.com www.parfumo.com

Middleweight great GGG’s trunks were prominently sponsored by Bijan who are a prominent fragrance brand.

IMG_9031.jpeg

Former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight boxing champion David Haye has a fragrance with brand Fragrance Du Boi

IMG_9032.jpeg

Middleweight contender Khamzat has his likeness to a fragrance appropriately named Smesh

IMG_9033.jpeg

what’s odd is trying to find any 3rd party information on the UFC’s new fragrance because everything just redirects to a Liz Claiborne release from the 90’s
 
TheBulge said:
Matt Lindland had one too back in the day but it was more of a sports fragrance. Very effective when used against opponents too.
Ironically this perfume probably replicates Matt’s stank

www.etatlibredorange.com

SECRETIONS MAGNIFIQUES

The body reigns supreme. FULL DESCRIPTION Like blood, sweat, sperm, saliva, Sécrétions Magnifiques is as real as an olfactory coitus that sends one into raptures, to the pinnacle of sensual pleasure, that extraordinary and unique moment when desire triumphs over reason. Masculine tenseness...
www.etatlibredorange.com www.etatlibredorange.com
 
1745076533002.png

Seems like a pretty typical men's freshie fragrance - but that doesn't mean it's bad or anything. Wish the stores had it up for sampling. I mean it's quite cheap but buying a whole bottle to try out because they advertised with the UFC is some clown behavior that I won't be doing
 
Honestly if the UFC just partnered with a athletic brand that has a fragrance it would make much more sense to me.
 
One of my bucket list goals is to smell like Joe Rogan.

It is a dream that is still very much alive
 
Which one of you sexy fellas has been wearing that, I can smell you all a mile off

EoTZhidUUAEfrWa.jpg
 
FlyingDeathKick said:
Do you think Dana uses that to brand the fighter's weiners? I heard that's why Fedor wouldn't sign, it was in the contract.
I think he rubs his head to a mirror shine and then sticks a plunger on his head then charges at the fighter he’s negotiating with like a rhinoceros.
 
