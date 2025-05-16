Did you guys know Roman Dolidze has 2 kids now with Cheyanne Vlismas?

She had another baby with him recently. He knocked her up back to back (age difference between the 2 is less then 1.5 years)

The dude has an interesting life as he is married, has a son with his wife, and cheyanne is a live in third wheel gf, who helps his wife with her trad wife duties.

The dude is a low key andrew tate!
 
Sounds cool, if all of the involved participants are in on it. It's funny though, cuz I'm not sure it's part of being "trad wife" to share your husbond, and I feel like most "trad wife" women wouldn't oblige to that.

So it's probably not trad wife. Which is cool.
 
The further east you go, the more degenerate people you will find.
 
She’s probably crazy - what a weird life choice

If they are happy that’s all that matters I guess
 
Stay tuned for the next episode of the Real Housewives of Shitdog
 
Maybe Dana is right on pay... Dolidze out there supporting two families on a fighter salary.
 
Roman is the real victim here. It's hard enough dealing with one woman as it is. Now he has to deal with two. Poor guy.
 
