Did you guys know Roman Dolidze has 2 kids now with Cheyanne Vlismas?

ArtardFiesta
Oct 20, 2021
2,012
4,799
She had another baby with him recently. He knocked her up back to back (age difference between the 2 is less then 1.5 years)
The dude has an interesting life as he is married, has a son with his wife, and cheyanne is a live in third wheel gf, who helps his wife with her trad wife duties.
The dude is a low key andrew tate!
