Shaking from a 4.1-magnitude earthquake that hit east Tennessee the morning of May 10 was felt in parts of several states across the Southeast, federal data shows.
The quake struck near Greenback, which is about 30 miles southwest of Knoxville, at 9:04 a.m.
Reports of light shaking came in from the Knoxville area and parts of the Carolinas, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia and Virginia, according to early data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Here's the impact earthquakes usually have based on their magnitude, according to Michigan Technological University:
Below 2.5: Generally not felt
2.5 to 5.4: Minor or no damage
5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings
6.1 to 6.9: Serious damage
8.0 or greater: Massive damage, can destroy communities
