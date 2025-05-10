Social Did you feel an Earthquake this morning? Congratulations, you've been fracked!

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,648
Reaction score
8,269
earthquake-shocks-southeasta.webp



Shaking from a 4.1-magnitude earthquake that hit east Tennessee the morning of May 10 was felt in parts of several states across the Southeast, federal data shows.
The quake struck near Greenback, which is about 30 miles southwest of Knoxville, at 9:04 a.m.
Reports of light shaking came in from the Knoxville area and parts of the Carolinas, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia and Virginia, according to early data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Here's the impact earthquakes usually have based on their magnitude, according to Michigan Technological University:

Below 2.5: Generally not felt
2.5 to 5.4: Minor or no damage
5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings
6.1 to 6.9: Serious damage
8.0 or greater: Massive damage, can destroy communities

blog.independent.org

Tennessee’s Fracking Controversy | William F. Shughart II

Shale gas deposits underlie about a third of the State of Tennessee. Tapping that low-carbon resource is essential if electric utilities there and across the nation have any hope of complying with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Energy Plan, which mandates a 30 percent reduction in...
blog.independent.org blog.independent.org
www.usatoday.com

4.1-magnitude earthquake near Knoxville, Tennessee, felt in several states

The quake could be felt in parts of the Carolinas, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia and Virginia, according to early data from USGS.
www.usatoday.com www.usatoday.com
 
Last edited:
Eh, we feel aftershocks here a few times a week and its just like sleeping in a waterbed. SEA had a 7.9 a few years ago, the aftershocks then were pretty wild, can't even imagine what it was like actually like closer to the centre.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,323
Messages
57,277,490
Members
175,620
Latest member
unwell619

Share this page

Back
Top