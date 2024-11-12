  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Did you ever try Indonesian cuisine? The most criminally underrated cuisine

Also known as Javanese cuisine... The taste profile is really unique but at the same time not gross/exotic. Peanut sauces (Satay), coconut milk, sambal chili pastes, shrimp pastes, etc... It's sweet, savory, and very spicy.

Some dishes:

"Satay" Meat Skewers, dripping with Peanut Sauce

Sate_Ponorogo.jpg


Nasi Goreng... By far the best fried rice out there, especially due to the sweet soy sauce they use called Kecap Manis.

sata.jpg
 
Delicious but the rich sauces give me the green apple splatters. When I stray from satay, I need a bidet. Anything with coconut milk, or make in chili oils is best eaten at home....on the toilet.
 
If Indonesians predominantly use chopsticks, it would've been what Thai cuisine was 15-20 years ago. Westerners add +12 to exoticism if a cuisine is eaten with chopsticks and hypes the shit out of it(Korean cuisine) . Look into it.


I do be likin' satay in peanut sauce.

That's the only Indonesian thing I've ever eaten.
 
Never had Indonesian food before because I have never lived close to an Indonesian restaurant. I have had the Thai version of peanut satay chicken skewers and it was good. I like Thai food and Indian food, so Indonesian food would probably be good.
 
1731416133627.png

Ayam Penyet is probably more acceptable for you Westerners.
Ayam means Chicken
Penyet means smashed/pressed

It's basically fried chicken that is smashed. The chilli however is the key for the dish. It can be extremely spicy even for Asian but because it's a mixture of spices, is very flavorful as well.
 
I don't think I have ever had Indonesian cuisine, nor have I heard anyone else ever having it. I would certainly give it a try though, it looks tasty.
 
1731416711388.png

Mee Soto is another common food found in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.
Mee = Yellow Noodles
Soto = Soup?

It's basically shredded chicken with yellow noodle soup. The garnish on top adds to the flavors too. Fried Shallots, parsley, garlic, onion and lime.

1731417086448.png

Nasi Goreng
This is very similar to the Chinese fried rice you guys know. But with more of Indonesia ingredients. They tend to add more chilli and sometimes fried fried anchovies for the salty flavor.
 
