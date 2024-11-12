Did you ever try Indonesian cuisine? The most criminally underrated cuisine

Also known as Javanese cuisine... The taste profile is really unique but at the same time not gross/exotic. Peanut sauces (Satay), coconut milk, sambal chili pastes, shrimp pastes, etc... It's sweet, savory, and very spicy.Some dishes:"Satay" Meat Skewers, dripping with Peanut SauceNasi Goreng... By far the best fried rice out there, especially due to the sweet soy sauce they use called Kecap Manis.