Relationships Did you ever hook up with your high school crush?

Or even had a long term relationship or even married this person?

My high school crush was into me just as much as I was into her.

But I pretended to be not interested when approached. I was so shy back then, I couldn't handle the attention.

Very strange behaviour. I say no regrets, but this one bothers me till this day. lol

Actually I'm ok with it, it happened for a reason. You live and learn.
 
