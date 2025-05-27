Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Or even had a long term relationship or even married this person?
My high school crush was into me just as much as I was into her.
But I pretended to be not interested when approached. I was so shy back then, I couldn't handle the attention.
Very strange behaviour. I say no regrets, but this one bothers me till this day. lol
Actually I'm ok with it, it happened for a reason. You live and learn.
