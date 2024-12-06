Did you ever had turkish foods ?

Turkish foods seems the best to me ! i love it, did you ever tried some ?
 
I love Turkish food. I grew up in Germany (Loads of Turks there) so it was a staple of my diet. Doner Kebab is my fav

I love Turkish food. I grew up in Germany (Loads of Turks there) so it was a staple of my diet. Doner Kebab is my fav

I hate something similar, but I don't remember the name and I don't think it was Turkish. Sorry for my lack of culture. I just remember the wheels of meat. One was made of chicken.
 
I hate something similar, but I don't remember the name and I don't think it was Turkish. Sorry for my lack of culture. I just remember the wheels of meat. One was made of chicken.
Shawarma's I'd guess. It's like the original concept, and originated in the middle east. I think the only difference between them and Doner Kebabs is how the meat is prepared and the seasonings used


461132730_122136025508327968_6667331772333753454_n.jpeg
 
