Did you ever had turkish foods ?

Turkish foods seems the best to me ! i love it, did you ever tried some ?
Turkish foods seems the best to me ! i love it, did you ever tried some ?
Sadly... Chunk would probably be considered the skinny kid by today's standards
FCF wingsI could eat
I hate something similar, but I don't remember the name and I don't think it was Turkish. Sorry for my lack of culture. I just remember the wheels of meat. One was made of chicken.I love Turkish food. I grew up in Germany (Loads of Turks there) so it was a staple of my diet. Doner Kebab is my fav
View attachment 1074795
I hate something similar, but I don't remember the name and I don't think it was Turkish. Sorry for my lack of culture. I just remember the wheels of meat. One was made of chicken.
Thanks! That's it!Shawarma's I'd guess. It's like the original concept, and originated in the middle east. I think the only difference between them and Doner Kebabs is how the meat is prepared and the seasonings used
View attachment 1074817