  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

did ya'll know there's a one armed MMA fighter?

Yeah, this is very well known as he fought in WSOF.
 
TorontoTO said:
He was actually giving Gaethje the business and had it competitive for a round or so
Click to expand...
It's been a while since i saw the fight.
But i believe first round was pretty even.
But second was a one side beatdown
 
What bout that?
www.tapology.com

Zion Clark | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Zion Clark (1-0-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Columbus, Ohio and the #116th ranked Pro Mens Bantamweight in California. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
 


It was a scrap until Newell got overwhelmed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,150
Messages
56,501,483
Members
175,251
Latest member
Duke Lukewarm

Share this page

Back
Top