did ya'll know there's a one armed MMA fighter?

Nick Newell's Rise | Combat Chronicle
Rising star, using adaptive techniques to dominate.
combatchronicle.net
He also fought for DWCS and Bellator.
He was actually giving Gaethje the business and had it competitive for a round or so
His fight with Gathje was kinda sad
It's been a while since i saw the fight.