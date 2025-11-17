Hot Take Did we all forget about Buckley?

ChrisBenoit said:
I don't consider Buckley a legit contender. He gotca lucky string of fights where he was beating guys 5 years past their primes until he finally lost to one of them in Usmsn.

Buckley isn't beating Islam or any of the new guard.
Same, he's a good WW but not in the same bracket at the top contenders. Wouldn't mind seeing him vs JDM next, to be honest.
 
Hopefully we see him in some fun fights soon. I'm not going to write him off like many. Usman is pretty underrated simply because he doesn't fight often at this point. JDM vs Buckley would be an amazing fight, JDM still has a lot to prove and Buckley does a decent job marketing himself so why not give him another big name.


If not that then Buckley vs Bonfim, Buckley gets a chance at a statement win and Bonfim gets a shot against a top 10 contender.
 
mkt said:
No. He had the takedown defense of a 1990s kickboxer vs. an old Usman. He couldn't get back to his feet when he was down, either. Any of the top guys who can grapple will follow Usman's blueprint.
I understand I'm only a keyboard warrior but that was really remarkably bad TDD. What the fuck has the dude been training?? Like for real??
 
ChrisBenoit said:
I don't consider Buckley a legit contender. He gotca lucky string of fights where he was beating guys 5 years past their primes until he finally lost to one of them in Usmsn.

Buckley isn't beating Islam or any of the new guard.

Buckley isn't beating Islam or any of the new guard.
100% this. He's never going to be an elite level fighter.
 
ChrisBenoit said:
I don't consider Buckley a legit contender. He gotca lucky string of fights where he was beating guys 5 years past their primes until he finally lost to one of them in Usmsn.

Buckley isn't beating Islam or any of the new guard.

Buckley isn't beating Islam or any of the new guard.
He does have some stuff to prove after gettin beat by old ass Usman.
 
What if we’re all wrong about Usman and he’s still very very good? Like, maybe they pumped his knees full of cortisone and he’s got enough juice for one final run. Watch Islam have a real bad night and Marty just does veteran things and finds a way to win. Like how he sneakily tried to spike hazmat on his head. That’d be something.
 
Portland8242 said:
No, people once again got fooled by a fighter getting propped up by doing an old man tour, except he couldn't even get past all of them.

He ain't of the same caliber as the top dogs.
Dude all these new contenders got propped up by doing the old man tour. Brady was clowned on for getting finished by belal, then he beats ol man burns and a washed Leon and he's all of a sudden a world beater. JDM beating up ol man burns got him a TS and shavkat also did an old man tour prior to fighting Neal and Garry. Not to mention Prates also went on an old man tour before fighting Ian and is now being propped up over a finish over washed leon the same way Brady was.

Edit: forgot to mention Morales also got to beat up old man burns to get the Brady fight
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Dude all these new contenders got propped up by doing the old man tour. Brady was clowned on for getting finished by belal, then he beats ol man burns and a washed Leon and he's all of a sudden a world beater. JDM beating up ol man burns got him a TS and shavkat also did an old man tour prior to fighting Neal and Garry. Not to mention Prates also went on an old man tour before fighting Ian and is now being propped up over a finish over washed leon the same way Brady was.

Edit: forgot to mention Morales also got to beat up old man burns to get the Brady fight
Yeah but that's the point though - Buckley had final boss old man Usman and failed miserably.

Atleast Garry, Brady and Prates got beaten by the new guard.
 
