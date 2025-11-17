He better pray none of those 3 fighters have decent takedowns.He was 1 good win away from contention before he fought Usman, now he's like 3 wins away.
I don't consider Buckley a legit contender. He gotca lucky string of fights where he was beating guys 5 years past their primes until he finally lost to one of them in Usmsn.
Buckley isn't beating Islam or any of the new guard.
No. He had the takedown defense of a 1990s kickboxer vs. an old Usman. He couldn't get back to his feet when he was down, either. Any of the top guys who can grapple will follow Usman's blueprint.
I don't consider Buckley a legit contender. He gotca lucky string of fights where he was beating guys 5 years past their primes until he finally lost to one of them in Usmsn.
Buckley isn't beating Islam or any of the new guard.
He’ll be KOd againHe's yet another good WW contender.
1 Good win away from contention
He does have some stuff to prove after gettin beat by old ass Usman.I don't consider Buckley a legit contender. He gotca lucky string of fights where he was beating guys 5 years past their primes until he finally lost to one of them in Usmsn.
Buckley isn't beating Islam or any of the new guard.
He should fight LeonHe's yet another good WW contender.
1 Good win away from contention
Dude all these new contenders got propped up by doing the old man tour. Brady was clowned on for getting finished by belal, then he beats ol man burns and a washed Leon and he's all of a sudden a world beater. JDM beating up ol man burns got him a TS and shavkat also did an old man tour prior to fighting Neal and Garry. Not to mention Prates also went on an old man tour before fighting Ian and is now being propped up over a finish over washed leon the same way Brady was.No, people once again got fooled by a fighter getting propped up by doing an old man tour, except he couldn't even get past all of them.
He ain't of the same caliber as the top dogs.
Yeah but that's the point though - Buckley had final boss old man Usman and failed miserably.Dude all these new contenders got propped up by doing the old man tour. Brady was clowned on for getting finished by belal, then he beats ol man burns and a washed Leon and he's all of a sudden a world beater. JDM beating up ol man burns got him a TS and shavkat also did an old man tour prior to fighting Neal and Garry. Not to mention Prates also went on an old man tour before fighting Ian and is now being propped up over a finish over washed leon the same way Brady was.
Edit: forgot to mention Morales also got to beat up old man burns to get the Brady fight
I actually think there is a good chance buckley fraud checks himSame, he's a good WW but not in the same bracket at the top contenders. Wouldn't mind seeing him vs JDM next, to be honest.