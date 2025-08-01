Did Ulberg Fabricate Medical Issues to Duck Jiri?

Multiple sources including Jiri's manager revealed that Jiri was offered and accepted fight against Ulberg in Perth. Majority of Czech community took this fight as "finished". So it was pretty surprising when Jiri vs Rountree was announced. Later Jiri's manager explained the situation -Its quite questionable why Ulberg, initially cited health/injury as a reason for being unavailable until November, is suddenly able to accept fight against Reyes 3 days after Jiri accepted fight vs Rountree, definitely looks like tactical "ducking" for more favourable matchup.What is even more funny? Ulberg was talking after his last fight about how is he open to fight Jiri next. How he wants to fight top of division and go for title elimination...but as soon as he is offered title eliminator fight he lies about his medical condition. -UFC should really start punishing this kind of behavior. We offer u fight and u declined without valid reason? Alright then ur rank drops - for example.What do yall think about all of this?