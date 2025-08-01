  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Did Ulberg Fabricate Medical Issues to Duck Jiri?

Multiple sources including Jiri's manager revealed that Jiri was offered and accepted fight against Ulberg in Perth. Majority of Czech community took this fight as "finished". So it was pretty surprising when Jiri vs Rountree was announced. Later Jiri's manager explained the situation -


“Since Ulberg is not able to compete in October for health reasons, we agreed to Rountree. Had that not happened, we would likely have to wait until November for Ulberg.” (translated from Czech media) (one of sources - https://www.mmamag.cz/jiri-prochazka-carlos-ulberg-ufc-mma/ )


Its quite questionable why Ulberg, initially cited health/injury as a reason for being unavailable until November, is suddenly able to accept fight against Reyes 3 days after Jiri accepted fight vs Rountree, definitely looks like tactical "ducking" for more favourable matchup.


What is even more funny? Ulberg was talking after his last fight about how is he open to fight Jiri next. How he wants to fight top of division and go for title elimination...but as soon as he is offered title eliminator fight he lies about his medical condition. -



UFC should really start punishing this kind of behavior. We offer u fight and u declined without valid reason? Alright then ur rank drops - for example.

What do yall think about all of this?
 
Guess we'll have to see if resurgent Reyes can do the job.

Ulberg kind of strikes me as the fighter where if you match his length/reach/speed he's rather pedestrian.
 
Do we have a doctor in the house to confirm this?
 
Portland8242 said:
Guess we'll have to see if resurgent Reyes can do the job.

Ulberg kind of strikes me as the fighter where if you match his length/reach/speed he's rather pedestrian.
He's a safety before all else kind of fighter. He went crazy in his fight with Kennedy and gassed and got smoked and since then he's on his bike picking guys off with points for a decision unless he fights lower level guys that gets hurt more easily.
 
I'll allow it.

I think these are better match ups anyhow. Although I'd have probably made Reyes vs Jan 2 and moved Reyes a bit slower toward the title
 
It's the smart move.

Remember what happened to Reyes and Oezdemir?

Aint no one trying to get derailed for years, and suffer PTSD for the rest of their life.
 
HHJ said:
It's the smart move.

Remember what happened to Reyes and Oezdemir?

Aint no one trying to get derailed for years, and suffer PTSD for the rest of their life.
a1xuqh.jpg
 
