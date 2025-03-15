Did UFC bankrupt Hooters?

RoseHDCovington
✓\Featured~Prelim~Poster✓\ aka your enemy for life
@Orange
- Joined
- Nov 15, 2024
- Messages
- 277
- Reaction score
- 438
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...-prepare-a-bankruptcy-filing-in-coming-months
I remember going to Hooters up until about 5 years ago and you couldn't get a seat to watch UFC unless you showed up before prelims. The Hooters I used to go to stopped showing UFC like a year ago and closed down completely about 6 months ago. But since the pandemic, you could go to Hooters to watch UFC and pick where you want to sit, they're lucky is 5 tables are UFC fans.
From my understanding, Hooters has to pay thousands to the UFC to show the card (they pay based on the capacity of the restaurant). Every Hooters across the United States was paying thousand$ to lose money on UFC events, did this put an end to Hooters?
I remember going to Hooters up until about 5 years ago and you couldn't get a seat to watch UFC unless you showed up before prelims. The Hooters I used to go to stopped showing UFC like a year ago and closed down completely about 6 months ago. But since the pandemic, you could go to Hooters to watch UFC and pick where you want to sit, they're lucky is 5 tables are UFC fans.
From my understanding, Hooters has to pay thousands to the UFC to show the card (they pay based on the capacity of the restaurant). Every Hooters across the United States was paying thousand$ to lose money on UFC events, did this put an end to Hooters?