Did UFC bankrupt Hooters?

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...-prepare-a-bankruptcy-filing-in-coming-months

I remember going to Hooters up until about 5 years ago and you couldn't get a seat to watch UFC unless you showed up before prelims. The Hooters I used to go to stopped showing UFC like a year ago and closed down completely about 6 months ago. But since the pandemic, you could go to Hooters to watch UFC and pick where you want to sit, they're lucky is 5 tables are UFC fans.

From my understanding, Hooters has to pay thousands to the UFC to show the card (they pay based on the capacity of the restaurant). Every Hooters across the United States was paying thousand$ to lose money on UFC events, did this put an end to Hooters?
 
Covid and inflation bankrupted Hooters. A lot of these mid tier sit down restaurants are struggling.
 
Twin Peaks, Tilted Kilt & Ojos Locos put an end to Hooters. The best looking girls left at the hoot were Scranton 7s (NYC 6s) at best😒

Oh and their wings have always been terrible and their menu is trash💩🤢
Wingstop definitely took away their "wings appeal"🍗🍗🍗🥤
 
I wouldnt say thats what bankrupted them, but that sureley would affect the number of places showing UFC PPV´s, i have no idea whats the rate is/was, but i have read the same thing, bars have to pay a hefty premium to show the UFC.
 
A local bar my friends used to go to that was a hole in the wall place was told I believe $1,200 to show UFC (this was at least a decade ago too). It's based on capacity and your average Hooters has to hold at least twice as many people as this bar did. A friend of the owner used to have his buddy who lived above the bar buy the ppv and they'd hook his cable up to the TVs on the bar 🤫
 
I read an article a few weeks ago saying millennials killed Hooters -- they don't like tits, the new generations like thicc asses.

Is there corporate failure in this shitty world they haven't tried to blame millenials for?
Damn those mammophobic millennials and asexual zoomers!
 
Hooters around here stopped showing fights 7-8 years ago. They said it was 'too violent' and didn't want it on TV anymore. But no one is sitting still for hours of this current crap UFC puts out.
 
I read an article a few weeks ago saying millennials killed Hooters -- they don't like tits, the new generations like thicc asses.

Is there corporate failure in this shitty world they haven't tried to blame millenials for?
I never went to a "big city" Hooters so maybe the level of hottie is higher at those ones, but most of the girls didn't have big tits anyway. Honestly, most of them were 7s, just like most strippers
 
I never went to a "big city" Hooters so maybe the level of hottie is higher at those ones, but most of the girls didn't have big tits anyway. Honestly, most of them were 7s, just like most strippers
lol it kind of depends on the economy. The Hot Girl Index is a real thing, expect some smoke shows waiting tables in the next few years.
 
I never went to a "big city" Hooters so maybe the level of hottie is higher at those ones, but most of the girls didn't have big tits anyway. Honestly, most of them were 7s, just like most strippers
Well yeah 10s marry rich guys or make their own money.
 
Hooters food is gross. These breastraunts are just so much less imapctful then they used to be. Go to the gym the girls dress like they work at hooters. Shit my kids teachers dress like they work at hooters. I don't love every part of California but as someone who has been to almost every state I assure you the average woman are 10s other places.
 
