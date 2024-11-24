Did UFC 309 affect Stipe's all-time ranking?

A lot of people rank Nog 2 still (including myself) and he was 31 years old and 33 years old when Frank and Cain destroyed him. He got a loss to Roy Nelson when he was like 37. I’m sure Stipe being over 40 and losing to who most consider to all time GOAT can get a pass.



Nog went 7 wins 7 losses from turning 30 - retiring 38 and still has a legacy. Stipe can get a pass here.