Did UFC 309 affect Stipe's all-time ranking?

I personally don't believe so, but I have seen people say he tarnished his legacy because he only showed up for a paycheck. To me, he is still the 2nd greatest heavyweight and the 9th greatest p4p fighter.
1. Fedor Emelianenko
2. Stipe Miocic
3. Fabricio Werdum
4. Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira
#5 could be a buncha different guys (Cain, JDS, Ngannou, Barnett, Overeem, Randy etc.)
