Did UFC 309 affect Stipe's all-time ranking?

I personally don't believe so, but I have seen people say he tarnished his legacy because he only showed up for a paycheck. To me, he is still the 2nd greatest heavyweight and the 9th greatest p4p fighter.

1. Fedor Emelianenko
2. Stipe Miocic
3. Fabricio Werdum
4. Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira

#5 could be a buncha different guys (Cain, JDS, Ngannou, Barnett, Overeem, Randy etc.)
 
No. All of us knew he couldn't hang after such a long layoff, although we all hoped.
 
A lot of people rank Nog 2 still (including myself) and he was 31 years old and 33 years old when Frank and Cain destroyed him. He got a loss to Roy Nelson when he was like 37. I’m sure Stipe being over 40 and losing to who most consider to all time GOAT can get a pass.

Nog went 7 wins 7 losses from turning 30 - retiring 38 and still has a legacy. Stipe can get a pass here.
 
