Did Tyson ruin his aura/brand?

Tyson even at 60 was seen as a savage now after his defeat to Jake Paul there is no aura around Tyson anymore.
 
Buster Douglas, Hollyfield, Lewis did that to some degree. Williams and McBride undid his aura 20 years ago.

Even if Tyson maintained that aura he had prior to Buster, it should still be clear he’s damn near 60. This fight only showed he’s an old man, but a stud for 58 still. The expectations of him winning fights to even young amateurs at this point should be ridiculously low.
 
Does Evander losing to Vitor Belfort change anything? The answer is no lol. Mike Tyson is the embodiment of boxing. Chances are if this changes your opinion of him you probably weren't a fan in the first place
 
He'd still smesh most individuals on the planet
icegif-400.gif
 
