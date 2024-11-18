Did Tyson ruin his aura/brand?

Buster Douglas, Hollyfield, Lewis did that to some degree. Williams and McBride undid his aura 20 years ago.



Even if Tyson maintained that aura he had prior to Buster, it should still be clear he’s damn near 60. This fight only showed he’s an old man, but a stud for 58 still. The expectations of him winning fights to even young amateurs at this point should be ridiculously low.