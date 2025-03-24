Mmmmmmma1234
Tybura spent his back stage interview saying he's hoping to resign with the UFC. Given the UFC recent history of cutting or not resigning ranked heavyweights (Romanov, Rozenstruck, De Lima) I think he's not going to get his wish.
This trend of older established UFC heavyweight beating younger guys then being cut so they can still move "hot" prospect up the rankings is sad state of the company's already not great marque division.
I expect alot of well he's 39 and boring comments to justify Walker being ranked from beating Mayes.
