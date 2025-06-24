Movies Did Tom Cruise fail at the box office for Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning?

Did Tom Cruise fail in the box office for Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning?

  • Yes, it's been a bust.

    Votes: 3 50.0%

  • Yes, that's what it looks like.

    Votes: 2 33.3%

  • No, it's still too early to tell.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, it succeeded in the box office.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I have no idea.

    Votes: 1 16.7%
  • Total voters
    6
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,623
Reaction score
51,444
When you spend half a billion and the film is good at best, yeah you failed.

I couldn't stand how they had so many women in positions where it's supposed to be men. And the whole entity thing was lame.
 
Why are the last two installments called "Dead Reckoning" and "The Final Reckoning"?

That's pretty lame. I haven't seen any since Mission Impossible 2.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
  • Poll Poll
Movies MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE: THE FINAL RECKONING (Dragonlord's Review)
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
Dragonlordxxxxx
Dragonlordxxxxx

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,429
Messages
57,471,610
Members
175,721
Latest member
dfxsdxcsd

Share this page

Back
Top