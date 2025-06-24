Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Looks to me it has been a bust. The movie budget is estimated to be $400 million and it's only made around 541 million world wide.
You usually want to make 3x the budget to make decent profit. 1.2 billion would be it's goal to make decent profit.
Thoughts?
