I watched my old UFC 68 DVD to make sure this was actually from thee Sylvia fight, and indeed it was.It’s hard to notice, but here are two close-up pics I got of Couture’s schnoz..Look closely, it might be broken..(I’m not sure if big Tim did that in the fight, or if Couture possibly got that from sparring beforehand, or what..)