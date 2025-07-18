Media Did this tweet make you laugh?

Nate in his head <lol>
I honestly think Nate has a chance.

Topuria has cardio issues. I noticed in his fight against Emmett he coasted for a few mins of the 4th round and one of his earlier fights.

Diaz has length + cardio he could give Topuria problems (unless Topuria takes it to the ground)
 
Nate is a joke and will always be in the shadow of Nick. Stockton Soyboy
 
I mean Nate vs ilia isn’t the craziest stylistic idea. Nate has yet to just get chinned in a fight and his length could pose some issues for Top he would make it a fight for 5 rounds (obviously Top would be a huge favorite rightfully so). Nate almost sparked Leon who is a substantially larger striker than Top. Obviously the fight would never happen unless Top starts losing fights fast lol.



Also the idea of Nate boxing one of the best in the world is laughable I won’t even comment beyond that.
 
The paul fight shows in boxing he'd get schooled. And he lose to topiria as well.
 
