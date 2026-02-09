  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Did this really happen?

Sir Elzio Dennick

Sir Elzio Dennick

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 1, 2023
Messages
4,786
Reaction score
2,892
1, Notre Dame vs the NFL?

2.College All Star teams beat NFL Champs?

3. NFL team plays two games in two days?

4. The Kansas City Cowboys actually existed?

5, Grorgia Tech beats Cumberland 222-0?

6. An NFL WR legally blind in one eye?

7.There was an NFL ....Tonawanda Kardex Lumberjacks?

8. An AFL fullback who scored....

passing
rushing
receiving
PAT
FG
punt ret
KO ret

9. An NFL linebacker who returned kickoffs, scoring on a 90 plus yard returm?
10,.Gale "Kansas Comet" Sayers had an older bro faster than he was?
11. A 6-10 NFL TE?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,204
Messages
58,424,344
Members
176,034
Latest member
Screamer

Share this page

Back
Top