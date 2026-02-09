Did this really happen?

Sir Elzio Dennick
1, Notre Dame vs the NFL?
2.College All Star teams beat NFL Champs?
3. NFL team plays two games in two days?
4. The Kansas City Cowboys actually existed?
5, Grorgia Tech beats Cumberland 222-0?
6. An NFL WR legally blind in one eye?
7.There was an NFL ....Tonawanda Kardex Lumberjacks?
8. An AFL fullback who scored....
passing
rushing
receiving
PAT
FG
punt ret
KO ret
9. An NFL linebacker who returned kickoffs, scoring on a 90 plus yard returm?
10,.Gale "Kansas Comet" Sayers had an older bro faster than he was?
11. A 6-10 NFL TE?
