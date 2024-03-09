Crime Did these cops go too far?

White cops arrest black teens for no reason

I don't see any laws being broken in the video


 
Teens that threaten police was enough....but what's the point ts?
 
Without any other info it definitely looks like it.

It's generally not a good idea to walk up on cops and antagonize them though.
 
not far enough imo. what is the point of antagonizing the police trying to investigate a crime.

can't wait for the Floyd goof troop to white knight these losers
 
Absolute trashbags. There’s a reason why these neighborhoods are so shitty and so dangerous and there is no success there. It’s like a hornets nest. They just keep coming out running their mouths demanding badge numbers and then cry when arrested. Every one of them. Reports of gun shots with shells being found. Conducting an investigation simply asking if they heard any gunshots. “Get off my block/this is my shit” boy got things going and yes, he should have been arrested. Cops didn’t touch anyone and he is walking to check out the red car when he says “I’ll knock your ass out.” That’s assault. Then the loud mouth bitch interferes with the arrest and starts wilding out and runs into an officer. Boom, she’s arrested. Third girl tries to physically block her getting arrested.

The only one I question is detaining the smaller boy, who of course, says he can’t breathe. Not everything is on camera, maybe he did something we didn’t see. The one after that was questionable as well, but again, not everything is on camera.

It’s all intimidation tactics. They come out in numbers in a show of force and are loud and demand badge numbers and stick cameras in the cops’ faces trying to insinuate they will get in trouble or end up on the internet. All attempts to get the cops to leave.

Cops should have started offering to bring in job fairs or education. That would have sent them running
 
So what else should they have done?
 
Alright, that was pretty funny. Not sure you could write more stereotypes being so perfectly represented. Just need a 20+ year old Kia or Nissan maxima with a missing hubcap to get bingo.
 
Tells the sgt to call the supervisor? Wow.
 
reported for racism.
 
Some cops like to target certain individuals.
 
Yes they were acting stupid and fucking with and threatening the cops.

The best answer to this is for the cops to just say fuck it and let them kill each other. If no one wants them there.
 
I don't see what is so "controversial' about this. cops were trying to do their job, and these POSs antagonized and threatened them.
 
Then there is this phenomena called "swatting."

I was swatted. Scary shit mang. Survived ITT. But I have to say, one false move and it could be lights out, dirt nappy.
 
